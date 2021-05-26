NYS bill allowing forest, park rangers to carry EpiPens heads to Governor next

FILE – In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. Mylan has started selling a generic version of its emergency allergy treatment EpiPen at half the price of the branded option, the cost of which drew national scorn and attracted Congressional […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now’s the time of year when many New Yorkers and tourists will venture into the great outdoors, including the state’s parks. But, for some there can be a real risk if they develop a severe allergic reaction in a remote area and find themselves without a lifesaving EpiPen.

“They’re going to be out in these beautiful areas and for the most part, they’re going to be having a great time, but those bees, those spiders, will be stinging, will be biting, and there’ll be some mistakes made with the food,” said State Senator Jim Tedisco.

To be more prepared for these situations, the state legislature has passed a bipartisan bill that will allow forest rangers, park rangers and environmental conservation police to carry and use EpiPens.

Assembly Sponsor Angelo Santabarbara says, “By expanding access to this essential medication our environmental officers and park rangers can be prepared to provide this lifesaving intervention.”

State Senator Robert Jackson says the issue is personal to his family. “When I go out with my grandson, I carry his backpack and in that backpack is an EpiPen because one thing I know is you never know,” he said.

The bill heads to the Governor for signature next.