NYS Assembly votes to decriminalize marijuana, expunge criminal records

News

by: Kevin O'Toole

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and expunging the criminal records of those with low-level marijuana convictions has now passed the NYS Assembly, leaders announced Friday morning.

The bill (A.8420-A, Peoples-Stokes) redefines unlawful marijuana possession in the first-degree as possessing more than one ounce of marijuana, resulting in a maximum fine of $200. Second-degree unlawful possession would result in a maximum fine of $50.

Currently, possession of small amounts of marijuana in public view, or the burning of marijuana is often charged as a misdemeanor, resulting in many New Yorkers living with marijuana possession-related criminal records.

“The drug laws that are currently on the books have devastated our communities by disproportionately targeting people of color, forcing them to live with a criminal record that makes it harder to get a job or find housing,” said Speaker Carl Heastie.

The bill would also expunge the records of those with certain misdemeanor marijuana-related records or charges.

The bill passed the New York State Senate on Thursday and now heads to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play