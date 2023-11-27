CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State officials were at the NYSDOT Waterford Fleet Facility on Monday to announce $100 million dollars in state funding for roadway repaving and resiliency enhancements.

“With the increased frequency of severe weather, brought on by climate change, the need for this funding has truly never been more important,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

“Here in the Capital Region, this is going to provide $8.7 million to renew key stretches of about seven roads, including routes 20, 23A, and 28N,” Dominguez added.

Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray discussed how her agency identifies and allocates services to areas that are about to be impacted by weather events. As the season approaches, she advised the public to take their yearly personal precautions sooner rather than later, such as putting a snow shovel, blanket, and snacks in the car.

Transportation and Thruway officials say they are in a good spot with hiring enough drivers to treat and clear the roads, although there are still some openings.

“We have the staff that we need now to go out and do the job,” said New York State Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare.

A complete list of paving locations, which will begin next spring, is available below:

Capital Region ($8.7 million)