NYS agencies prepare emergency assets as Tropical Storm Fred expected to cause flash flooding conditions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The governor’s office Wednesday directed State agencies to prepare emergency response of it assets to several parts of the State this afternoon.

“State agencies are in contact with and ready to assist local governments with whatever they may need,” Governor Cuomo said, “As the storm approaches, I am urging anyone within these areas to keep a close eye on the weather and take action now to prevent damage or injury from flooding conditions.”

The impact of Tropical Storm Fred is expected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding conditions widespread in several upstate locations, in parts of the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier, affecting these areas late this afternoon until midday tomorrow.

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are poised to impact several parts of the State through tomorrow with heavy rain and flash flooding conditions, especially in parts of the Finger Lakes where they already received a good deal of rain yesterday,” Governor Cuomo said.

More than six inches of heavy rain, which will likely result in flash flooding due to poor drainage in low-lying areas, with rivers and streams rising late tonight through Thursday.

The State Department of Transportation will be actively patrolling areas that are susceptible to flooding, with personnel, equipment to remove debris, preparing to respond to temporary closure and detour materials, as well as to ensure impacted locations reopen quickly.

Signal crews and generators will also be ready to address dark signals as needed.

Flash Flooding Safety Tips

If traveling during heavy rain, please drive with care and keep these safety tips in mind: