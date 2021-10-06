NY’s 5G test network for unmanned aircraft

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY/NEWS10) – On September 28, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that MITRE Engenuity an Open Generation 5G Consortium plans to install a 5G unmanned aircraft to test network systems in the Syracuse to Rome corridor, managed by New York-based non-profit organization Nuair.

The organization provides expertise in unmanned aircraft systems and is a member of Open Generation. The corridor will include an experimentation hub with more than 100 square miles dedicated to 5G beyond-visual-line-of-site testing and long-range flight paths.

Through this collaboration, the 5G aviation range will add long-range 5G flight paths that circumvent various topographies varying in aviation considerations, that ranges from over water and wilderness to over people, and near airports to test a variety of use cases, aligning with the FAA’s Advisory and Rulemaking Committee’s UAS BVLOS ARC Charter.

CEO Ken Stewarts, of Nuair, explains that right now they’re testing it to ensure it has the right type of coverage.

The azimuth is the angle between the north vector and the star’s vector on the horizontal reference plane, which Stewart, believes that rigorous high visual-line-of-sight of flying a drone beyond-visual-line-of-sight will make the availability of 5G network systems.

“Part of the challenge today is the radios point down because we all walk on the Earth and we carry our phones in our hands says Stewarts, the use of drones flies in the sky, so you need to change what they call the azimuth of the radio so that it has broader coverage for UAS

Stewart is working with the FAA, on this rule-making committee.

This will be the nation’s first 5G unmanned aircraft system testing range and, in a statement by Gov. Hochul, that will further position Central New York and the Mohawk Valley Region, as the Global leader in the market for this cutting-edge technology.