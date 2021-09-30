NYS: $20 million in stabilized funding to support addiction services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State has secured $20 million in federal funding through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, to assist addiction service providers in revenue and operating loss expenses through the COVID pandemic.

The funding addresses fiscal year operations in programmatic gaps in operational costs, debt relief, equipment, as it relates to infrastructure modifications, as a direct result of the impact on the pandemic.

The NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) will notify around 350 providers on their eligibility, amount made available. and required steps in securing funding.

“These providers are vital to the mission of OASAS to reach all New Yorkers in need, and with this funding, they will be able to continue to provide uninterrupted services to those affected by addiction and their families,” OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said.

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS website and treatment availability ‘Dashboard.’