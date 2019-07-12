NYRA’s Community Outreach Booth raising awareness for nonprofits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s time to win big by making an impact!

Each day of the track season, 40 different nonprofits will spend a day in the Community Outreach Booth to fund raise and share information about their organization with thousands of racing fans.

Today, Mary Witham is fundraising for an organization she is passionate about: K9s for Warriors. The nonprofit provides service canines to warriors, some veteran and some active duty, to aid them on their road to recovery.



She’s on a mission to raise $200 dollars for the cause by the end of the day. As of 4:30 pm, Mary telling me she’s raised more than $250 dollars so far.

