NYRA to host Virtual Dog Adoption Series during 2020 meet at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will help connect four-legged friends with their forever homes by hosting a Virtual Dog Adoption Series during the 2020 meet at Saratoga Race Course, which runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

The series will highlight dogs available for adoption in partnership with the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and Greyhound Rescue of New York. NYRA will feature photos and a brief description of each dog with new dogs added as they become available throughout the meet. NYRA will underwrite the paperwork for each adoption up to $50.

The Virtual Dog Adoption Series will be hosted online at NYRA.com/DogAdoption.

The online series follows the success of last season’s inaugural one-day dog adoption clinic at Saratoga Race Course, which resulted in the adoption of four dogs and generated nearly 30 new applications.

“The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is pleased to partner with NYRA on its Virtual Dog Adoption Series,” said Saratoga County Animal Shelter Public Relations Coordinator Karlianna Russell. “We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our adoptable dogs.”

The 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Racing at Saratoga is conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays. Closing week will run Wednesday, September 2 through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Under New York state guidelines, Saratoga Race Course is currently operating without spectators in attendance.

Saratoga Live will present daily television coverage of the 40-day summer meet on FOX Sports and MSG Networks. For the complete Saratoga Live broadcast schedule, and additional programming information, visit https://www.nyra.com/saratoga/racing/tv-schedule

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com.

