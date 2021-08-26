NYRA to host premium giveaway sale at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will offer fans an opportunity to secure a favorite track giveaway from yesteryear during a premium giveaway sale at Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, September 1.

A selection of Saratoga giveaways from previous years as well as from earlier this summer will be available for purchase. The premium giveaway sale will get underway at 11 a.m. near the Clubhouse exchange across from the NEWS10 Pavilion.

Giveaways available will include such memorable items as the Angel Cordero, Jr. bobblehead; 2015 Saratoga cooler bag and long-sleeve tee; 2016 Saratoga zip-up pullover; 2017 Saratoga wall clock; as well as a selection of Saratoga umbrellas, t-shirts, beach towels, hats, and many more collectibles from the past decade.

Vintage and current items will be available for $10 and less, while supplies last. Cash only will be accepted. All sales are final.

Fans can secure a free Grandstand admission ticket for Wednesday’s giveaway sale by donating to a food drive during New York Showcase Day. Fans who donate at least three non-perishable items to LifeWorks Community Action during their visit to Saratoga on Friday, August 27, will receive a free Grandstand admission ticket for either Wednesday, September 1 or Thursday, September 2.

The food drive collection on New York Showcase Day will take place at the Community Outreach Booth near the Jockey Silks Room Porch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suggested donation items include pasta, peanut butter, cereal, rice, soup, and canned vegetables.

“We encourage fans to support the outstanding work of LifeWorks Community Action, which provides critical services to New Yorkers in need,” said NYRA Community Relations Manager Vanessa Rodriguez Payne. “Fans who donate will be rewarded for their support with a free general admission ticket to Wednesday’s giveaway sale, where they can pick up some great Saratoga collectibles from years past.”

Wednesday’s giveaway sale will precede the final premium giveaway of the 2021 season – a Saratoga fleece hoodie on Sunday, September 5. The dark gray fleece hoodie, adorned with the red Saratoga logo, will be available free with paid admission, while supplies last. NYRA strongly encourages fans to limit redemption to one item per person.

The 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6. Racing is conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com.