NYRA to host job fair for 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will host a two-day job fair on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 to recruit workers for the 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, which begins on Thursday, July 15 and continues through Monday, September 6.

As announced by NYRA and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on May 27, the 2021 summer meet will re-open to fans at near full capacity following a season without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job fair will take place at Saratoga Race Course within the open-air Events Pavilion. Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Prospective summer employees should enter through the main gate at Union and East Avenues and park in the main lot. Unvaccinated individuals are required to complete a temperature check prior to entry, wear facial coverings while at Saratoga Race Course and adhere to social distancing guidelines to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course generates nearly $240 million in annual economic impact throughout the Capital Region and supports the employment of approximately 2,350 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers.

Opportunities at this year’s job fair will include: hospitality ambassadors; guest services; cashiers; admissions attendants; parking attendants; Bets Squad representatives; white caps/ushers; box office; betting clerks; general labor; security; porters; cooks; waitstaff; bussers; concessions supervisors and cashiers; cleaners; TV production; and technology support.

Positions are available with NYRA, Integrated Staffing, Levy Restaurants, AllPro and Union Square Events.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age with New York State Certified Working Papers; prospective security guards, cashiers and betting clerks must be at least 18 years of age to apply. Security guards must have a high school degree or GED to apply. All applicants must bring a photo ID and social security card or I-9 alternative.

The 40-day summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course, which will feature 76 stakes worth $21.5 million in total purses, will open on Thursday, July 15 and conclude on Monday, September 6.