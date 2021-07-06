NYRA to host hiring events for Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10/NYRA) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will host a weeklong series of hiring events to recruit workers who are interested in securing employment this summer at Saratoga Race Course.

The pop-up events will take place at Saratoga Race Course within the open-air Big Red Spring Tent. Interviews will be conducted daily from 12 to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 14.

Prospective summer employees should enter through the main gate at Union and East Avenues and park in the main lot. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear facial coverings while at Saratoga Race Course, in accordance with federal CDC guidance.

Opportunities available include:

betting clerks

cashiers

cleaning

food service (back of house)

hospitality

merchandise assistants

parking attendants

program sellers

security guards

waitstaff/concessions

white caps.

Positions are available with NYRA, Integrated Staffing, Levy Restaurants, AllPro, Union Square Events and Dyehard Fan Supply.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age with New York State Certified Working Papers. Cashiers, betting clerks and security guards must be at least 18 years of age to apply. All applicants must bring a photo ID and social security card or I-9 alternative.

The 40-day summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course will feature 76 stakes worth $21.5 million in total purses highlighted by the 152nd renewal of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on August 28 and the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney on August 7, as the anchors of two of the most prestigious racing days in North America.

Following the four-day opening weekend from Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.