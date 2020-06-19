NYRA releases 2020 Saratoga Race Course summer meet stakes schedule

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYRA released its 2020 summer meet schedule at the Saratoga Race Course, the 40-day meet, which will open July 16, will be conducted without fans this year.
“We’re thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer, and we thank Governor Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community as well as racing fans across the country.”
After opening weekend, races will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays.
Whitney Day, set for Saturday, August 1, will feature three Grade 1 events, led by the Whitney, a handicap at 1 1/8 miles with an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland on the line.
The Runhappy Travers, traditionally contested at the end of August, will be held this year on August 8.
The race schedule is listed below:
|DATE
|RACE
|GR
|PURSE
|AGE
|DISTANCE
|Thurs., July 16
|Schuylerville
|III
|100,000
|F2YO
|6 F
|Thurs., July 16
|Peter Pan
|III
|100,000
|3YO
|1 1/8
|Fri., July 17
|Shine Again
|85,000
|F&M 4&UP
|7 F
|Fri., July 17
|De La Rose
|85,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., July 18
|Coaching Club American Oaks
|I
|350,000
|F3YO
|1 1/8
|Sat., July 18
|National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame
|II
|150,000
|3YO
|1 1/8 (Turf)
|Sun., July 19
|Lake Placid
|II
|150,000
|F3YO
|1 1/8 (Turf)
|Wed., July 22
|Lubash (NYB)
|85,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., July 23
|A. P. Smithwick (Steeplechase)
|I
|100,000
|4&UP
|2 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., July 23
|NYSSS Statue Of Liberty Division
|100,000
|F3YO
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Fri., July 24
|Quick Call
|III
|100,000
|3YO
|5 1/2 (Turf)
|Sat., July 25
|Alfred G. Vanderbilt (Hdcp.)
|I
|250,000
|3&UP
|6 F
|Sat., July 25
|Ballston Spa
|II
|200,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Sun., July 26
|Bernard Baruch (Hdcp.)
|II
|150,000
|3&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Wed., July 29
|Dayatthespa (NYB)
|85,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., July 30
|John Morrissey Hdcp (NYB)
|85,000
|3&UP
|7 F
|Fri., July 31
|Coronation Cup
|100,000
|F3YO
|5 1/2 (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 1
|Whitney (BC)
|I
|750,000
|4&UP
|1 1/8
|Sat., Aug 1
|Personal Ensign (BC)
|I
|500,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/8
|Sat., Aug 1
|H. Allen Jerkens Memorial
|I
|300,000
|3YO
|7 F
|Presented by Runhappy
|Sat., Aug 1
|Bowling Green
|II
|250,000
|4&UP
|1 3/8 (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 1
|Caress
|200,000
|F&M 4&UP
|5 1/2 F (Turf)
|Sun., Aug 2
|Birdstone
|100,000
|4&UP
|1 3/4
|Wed., Aug 5
|Summer Colony
|85,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/8
|Thurs., Aug 6
|NYSSS Cab Calloway Division
|100,000
|3YO
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Fri., Aug 7
|Saratoga Special
|II
|150,000
|2YO
|6 F
|Sat., Aug 8
|Runhappy Travers
|I
|1,000,000
|3YO
|1 1/4
|Sat., Aug 8
|Ballerina Hdcp. (BC)
|I
|300,000
|F&M 3&UP
|7 F
|Sat., Aug 8
|Longines Test
|I
|300,000
|F3YO
|7 F
|Sat., Aug 8
|Troy
|III
|200,000
|4&UP
|5 1/2 F (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 8
|Waya
|III
|150,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/2 (Turf)
|Sun., Aug 9
|Alydar
|85,000
|4&UP
|1 1/8
|Wed., Aug 12
|Adirondack
|II
|150,000
|F2YO
|6 1/2 F
|Thurs., Aug 13
|Union Avenue Hdcp (NYB)
|85,000
|F&M 3&UP
|7 F
|Fri., Aug 14
|Perfect Sting
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 15
|Saratoga Derby Invitational
|500,000
|3YO
|1 3/16 (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 15
|Alabama
|I
|500,000
|F3YO
|1 1/4
|Sun., Aug 16
|Saratoga Oaks Invitational
|500,000
|F3YO
|1 3/16 (Turf)
|Wed., Aug 19
|Bolton Landing
|85,000
|F2YO
|5 1/2 (Turf)
|Thurs., Aug 20
|New York Turf Writers Cup (Steeplechase)
|I
|100,000
|4&UP
|2 3/8 (Turf)
|Thurs., Aug 20
|Tale of the Cat (NW GSS)
|85,000
|4&UP
|6 F
|Fri., Aug 21
|Skidmore
|85,000
|2YO
|5 1/2 F (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 22
|Fourstardave (Hdcp.) (BC)
|I
|400,000
|3&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sun., Aug 23
|Diana
|I
|500,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/8 (Turf)
|Wed., Aug 26
|Mahony
|85,000
|3YO
|5 1/2 (Turf)
|Thurs., Aug 27
|NYSSS Times Square Division
|100,000
|3YO
|6 1/2 F
|Thurs., Aug 27
|Smart N Fancy
|85,000
|F&M 4&UP
|5 1/2 F (Turf)
|Fri., Aug 28
|Lake George
|III
|100,000
|F3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 29
|Sword Dancer (BC)
|I
|500,000
|4&UP
|1 1/2 (Turf)
|Sat., Aug 29
|Forego presented by America’s Best Racing
|I
|300,000
|4&UP
|7 F
|Sat., Aug 29
|Amsterdam
|II
|150,000
|3YO
|6 F
|Sat., Aug 29
|Saranac
|III
|100,000
|3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sun., Aug 30
|Shuvee
|III
|125,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/8
|Wed., Sept 2
|With Anticipation
|III
|100,000
|2YO
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., Sept 3
|P. G. Johnson
|100,000
|F2YO
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., Sept 3
|NYSSS Park Avenue Division
|100,000
|F3YO
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Fri., Sept 4
|Albany (NYB)
|150,000
|3YO
|1 1/8
|Fri., Sept 4
|Fleet Indian (NYB)
|150,000
|F3YO
|1 1/8
|Fri., Sept 4
|Funny Cide (NYB)
|150,000
|2YO
|6 1/2 F
|Fri., Sept 4
|Seeking the Ante (NYB)
|150,000
|F2YO
|6 1/2 F
|Fri., Sept 4
|West Point Hdcp (NYB)
|150,000
|3&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Fri., Sept 4
|Yaddo Hdcp (NYB)
|150,000
|F&M 3&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Sat., Sept 5
|Woodward Hdcp.
|I
|500,000
|3&UP
|1 1/4
|Sat., Sept 5
|Glens Falls
|II
|200,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 3/8 (Turf)
|Sat., Sept 5
|Prioress
|II
|200,000
|F3YO
|6 F
|Sat., Sept 5
|Jim Dandy
|II
|150,000
|3YO
|1 1/8
|Sun., Sept 6
|Spinaway
|I
|250,000
|F2YO
|7 F
|Sun., Sept 6
|Honorable Miss (Hdcp.)
|II
|150,000
|F&M 3&UP
|6 F
|Sun., Sept 6
|Lucky Coin (NW SS in 2020)
|85,000
|4&UP
|5 1/2 F (Turf)
|Mon., Sept 7
|Runhappy Hopeful
|I
|250,000
|2YO
|7 F
|Mon., Sept 7
|Lure
|85,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
LATEST STORIES
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Police charge Ulster man with Rape following investigation
- ‘What, are you going to shoot me?’: Florida man kills friend showing off gun, deputies say
- Dad fights shark biting his son at North Carolina beach
- Governor Cuomo gives last daily briefing