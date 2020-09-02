NYRA offerings as Saratoga race season winds down

Tiz the Law (6), with Manny Franco up, wins the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Stacey Heatherington/NYRA via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Racing fans have the opportunity to win new Saratoga Race Course hospitality experiences and memorabilia with the addition of a series of items to the NYRA Cares charitable program, which supports local non-profit organizations.

Featured new items include a table for four in the Turf Terrace on Whitney Day for the 2021 meet, and seating for four at the Rail at the 1863 Club on Alabama Day next summer.

Memorabilia collectors will enjoy a limited-edition City of Saratoga Springs Monopoly game signed by Barclay Tagg, trainer of 2020 Runhappy Travers winner and hometown favorite Tiz the Law. Newly available items also include two Saratoga Race Course pole banners which annually adorn Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, including one celebrating the 150th edition of the Runhappy Travers.

Each item will be awarded via drawing. Fans can purchase entry tickets at NYRACares.org. Entry tickets are $10 and provide one entry for the corresponding item. There is no limit on the number of tickets a fan can purchase per item. Tickets may be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 3. Winners will be selected by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, September 4.

The lone exception is for the four named races for the 2020 meet. Each of these items will be drawn on Wednesday, August 26. Fans will have an opportunity to name their race between September 3 and Closing day of the 2020 Saratoga meet on September 7.

Administered by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and held in partnership with the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund, NYRA Cares offers fans the opportunity to win a variety of Saratoga Race Course hospitality experiences, memorabilia and collectible items. All items have been donated by NYRA.

Fans can win one-of-a-kind experiences such as watching a live race call from the Saratoga announcer’s booth; passes to the historic Saratoga paddock; and a named race with the opportunity to watch from the winner’s circle and present the trophy to the winning connections.

A variety of hospitality options are also available for the 2021 Saratoga meet, including a table for four in the Turf Terrace and reserved picnic table for six on Travers Day; a table for four in the 1863 Club on Whitney Day; a Clubhouse box on Opening Day; four premium reserved seats in The Stretch on Opening Day; and a pair of grandstand reserved season tickets, among the many highlights.

Collectible items include an autographed Post Parade program book from jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. on July 23, 2020, when he notched five wins on the afternoon; as well as an autographed Post Parade from New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on July 12, 2019, when he visited Saratoga Race Course one week prior to his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The selection also features images of some of the most well-known thoroughbreds to run at the Spa, including 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah; 2016 Travers winner Arrogate; and 2004 Travers winner Birdstone. Images are courtesy of official track photographer Coglianese Photography.

