NYRA delaying opening of historic Oklahoma Training Track, will not impact Saratoga Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has delayed the opening on the Oklahoma Training Track due to the coronavirus outbreak. The track was originally supposed to open April 15.

NYRA is working with the New York State Gaming Commission and public health agencies to determine an appropriate date to safely open the Oklahoma for training and stabling.

NYRA would like people to know that this will not impact the start of the Saratoga Race Course Season. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

