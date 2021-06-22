NYRA announces purse increases for the 2021 Saratoga summer meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced Tuesday significant increases to its purse schedule for the 2021 summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course, which opens on Thursday, July 15 and continues through Monday, September 6.

The condition book for the Saratoga summer meet is now available online. Physical copies of the condition book will be available in the Belmont Park racing office beginning Friday, June 25.

All open stakes at Saratoga that previously carried a purse of $100,000 will see an increase of $20,000 to $120,000. Open maiden special weight races at Saratoga will enjoy a $10,000 boost, increasing from $90,000 to $100,000. New York-bred maiden special weights will increase by $5,000 to $85,000.

“We look forward to welcoming horsemen from across the country back to Saratoga,” said Keith Doleshel, NYRA Racing Secretary for the Saratoga summer meet. “The purse increases across the board should help make the 2021 season a summer full of the competitive racing that Saratoga is known for.”

Allowance optional claiming races at Saratoga featuring non-winners of three/$100,000 claiming will see its purse raised to $110,000, while non-winners of two/$80,000 claiming will have a purse of $105,000. Non-winners of one will offer a $103,000 purse.

State-bred non-winners of 2/$45,000 claiming will compete for an increased purse of $95,000, while the purse for state-bred non-winners of one was bumped to $90,000.

In addition to these purse increases, the NYRA Maiden Allowance Auction Series will return this summer for the third year following its launch in 2019. All races in this series are restricted to horses that sold or RNA’d for $45,000 or less at their most recent auction, providing an additional incentive and opportunity for owners to compete at Saratoga.

The Maiden Allowance Auction Series races will be offered in the first condition book of the Saratoga meet for purses of $80,000, a $5,000 increase over 2020. The Maiden Allowance Auction Series condition will also include up to $13,920 in New York Breeding Fund open company owners awards for New York-breds finishing first through third in the Maiden Allowance Auction Series.

Pari-mutuel wagering funds the majority of the NYRA purse account, which is awarded to horsemen and, in turn, benefits hundreds of small businesses operating at NYRA tracks and others dependent on the thoroughbred racing industry. Thoroughbred racing in New York State is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide economic impact.

Highlighted by the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on August 28 and the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney on August 7, the 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will feature 76 stakes worth $21.5 million in total purses.