NYRA announces giveaways for 2019 track meet
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Track season is in just a couple weeks, and on Tuesday, NYRA announced the lineup of this year’s giveaways.
The first fans to arrive to the track on giveaway days will be able to get their hands on these items:
- July 14: A collapsible red picnic cooler featuring the Saratoga logo
- August 7: A red, black and gray camo print Saratoga ballcap
- August 21: A circular beach towel featuring a race with the iconic Saratoga Grandstand in the background
- September 1: A zip-up sweatshirt with the Saratoga logo
All giveaways are free with paid admission, and season ticket holders are guaranteed all four special items.
The meet begins Thursday, July 11.