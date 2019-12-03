NYRA announces another extended calendar for 2020 Saratoga meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is planning another seven-week, five-day racing season for the 2020 summer meet at the Saratoga Race Course, according to a calendar released on Tuesday.

The calendar mirrors the 2019 meet calendar, maintaining the 40 days of racing, but with a reduced number of race days per week. Racing will again run Wednesdays through Sundays, beginning Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

NYRA says the 2019 calendar resulted in “record wagering and paid attendance surpassing the one million mark.” Those numbers also reflect a season which included two weather-related cancellations.

The Saratoga Local Advisory board and the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce endorsed the decision, citing support from numerous other local business associations.