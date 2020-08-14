NYRA and Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce launch charitable campaign to raise funds for Saratoga Springs area non-profit organizations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10/NYRA) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce today launched a new charitable campaign designed to raise funds for Saratoga Springs-area non-profit organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus global health pandemic. Administered by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and held in partnership with the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund, NYRA Cares offers fans the opportunity to win a variety of Saratoga Race Course hospitality experiences, memorabilia and collectible items while supporting local non-profit organizations. All items have been donated by NYRA.

Check out some of the items below:

A 2010 Saratoga Race Course umbrella

2014 Saratoga Race Course pilsner glasses

Reserved picnic table for 6 at the 2021 Travers

Table for four in the Turf Terrace on 2021 Travers Day

Irad Ortiz, Jr. Signed Post Parade Program

John Velazquez and Javier Castellano Signed Post Parade Program

Mariano Rivera Signed Post Parade Program

Fans can purchase entry tickets at NYRACares.org. Each ticket is $10 and provides one entry for the corresponding item. There is no limit on the number of tickets a fan can purchase per item. Tickets may be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 3. Winners of all items will be selected by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, September 4.

“Saratoga is a special place because of the connection between Saratoga Race Course, the downtown businesses and the community,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “We thank our friends at the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund for their partnership. We hope this campaign will generate much needed funds for local non-profits while offering racing fans the chance to win some terrific experiences, hospitality and merchandise.”

Featured items include one-of-a-kind experiences such as watching a live race call from the Saratoga announcer’s booth; passes to the historic Saratoga paddock; and a named race with the opportunity to watch from the winner’s circle and present the trophy to the winning connections. A variety of hospitality options are also available for the 2021 Saratoga meet, including a table for four in the Turf Terrace and reserved picnic table for six on Travers Day; a table for four in the 1863 Club on Whitney Day; a Clubhouse box on Opening Day; four premium reserved seats in The Stretch on Opening Day; and a pair of grandstand reserved season tickets, among the many highlights.

Collectible items include an autographed Post Parade program book from jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. on July 23, 2020, when he notched five wins on the afternoon; as well as an autographed Post Parade from New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on July 12, 2019, when he visited Saratoga Race Course one week prior to his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The selection also features collector’s images of some of the most well-known thoroughbreds to run at the Spa, including 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah; 2016 Travers winner Arrogate; and 2004 Travers winner Birdstone. Images are courtesy of official track photographer Coglianese Photography. All proceeds benefit the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund, which will distribute grants from the funds that are generated to local non-profit organizations. Established in 2009, the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund serves as a source of philanthropic support for local charities.

“The Saratoga County Chamber is pleased to partner with NYRA and the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund to launch the NYRA Cares program,” said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus. “Local charitable organizations in the Saratoga area are seeing demand for their programs and services expand considerably as our unemployment rate has skyrocketed as a result of COVID-19. This program is yet another example of how NYRA collaborates with local organizations to make a positive difference for our local community and its residents.”

“I am very excited about this charitable campaign with NYRA. Many of our local non-profit organizations have taken on additional responsibilities to help support those most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Straughter, Ed.D., who serves as chair of the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund Advisory Committee. “This is a remarkable effort to raise funds to support those in need.”

The 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Racing at Saratoga is conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays. Closing week will run Wednesday, September 2 through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Under New York state guidelines, Saratoga Race Course is currently operating without spectators in attendance. Saratoga Live will present daily television coverage of the 40-day summer meet on FOX Sports and MSG Networks.

For the complete Saratoga Live broadcast schedule, and additional programming information, visit nyra.com/tv-schedule.



For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com.

