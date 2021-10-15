NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City police officer was hit with murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing her estranged girlfriend’s new companion and wounding her ex at their Brooklyn home in a double shooting Wednesday.

Early Friday, the NYPD reported that Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, was charged with murder and attempted murder. This after Wu confessed to the shootings when cops arrived on the scene Wednesday evening, according to officials.

Wu has been on the force for over five years. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that she was suspended after her arrest.

Cops were called to the Bensonhurst home around 5 p.m. Outside, they reportedly found Wu, who was calm, collected, and “forthcoming.” She told the responding officers she had shot someone inside the house, authorities said at the time.

Police found the two wounded victims inside: Jamie Liang, 24, had been shot in the chest, while Wu’s former girlfriend, 23, had a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said. EMS rushed both women to an area hospital, where Liang was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup to help Liang’s family with funeral arrangements after the Staten Island woman’s unexpected death. The second victim remained hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition Friday morning, according to the NYPD.