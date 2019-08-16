NYPD investigates suspicious subway packages

NEW YORK CITY – Police in New York investigated two suspicious packages discovered in the subway Friday morning.

According to ABC News, the call came in about the two packages at 7:20 a.m. The packages were located at the Fulton Street stop and appeared to be some sort of pressure or rice cooker placed about 25 feet apart.

The New York Counterterrorism Bomb Squad unit was called in to check on the devices. Just before 8:30 Friday morning, the counterterrorism unit tweeted that the devices were deemed not to be a threat.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

Out of an abundance of caution, police checked the surrounding subway stations.