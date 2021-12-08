A man was taken into custody after a large Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building was set on fire early Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was taken into police custody overnight after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY said units responded just after midnight Wednesday, December 8 for a report of a rubbish fire, and arrived to find the tall decorated tree on fire.

Video from the Citizen App showed the Christmas tree engulfed in large flames outside the Sixth Avenue building that’s home to the Fox News network.

Roads Blocked Due to Large Christmas Tree Fire @CitizenApp W 48th St & 6th Ave 12:18:33 AM EST

Firefighters were able to extinguish the burning tree, authorities said. The FDNY said no injuries were reported and fire marshals were set to investigate the blaze further.

Police said a man in his 40s was taken into custody in connection with the fire. According to the NYPD, it was not known early Wednesday, December 8 what was used to spark the fire.

