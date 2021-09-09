NYPD arrest at least 16 alleged gang members behind dozens of shootings

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD arrested at least 16 alleged gang members accused of wreaking havoc on the streets of New York City. These Suspected members of the “Broadway Bullies” gang—a subset of the notorious Trinitarios gang—are off the streets.

Police say the gang has been behind at least 43 violent incidents around the city, including daytime shootings that hit innocent bystanders. The NYPD’s Violent Crime Squad conducted knock search warrants at four locations where alleged gang members live in a luxury high-rise building.

Police said this gang is responsible for wreaking havoc on the streets of Harlem, the Bronx, and Queens. Deputy Chief Brian McGhee said the gang is fighting with rival gangs, and innocent people are getting caught in the crossfire.

NEWS10’s sister station in New York City has also learned the gang is made up of several generations of one family. To really make an impact, the squad started the takedown early on Wednesday, targeting leaders of the crew. Detectives reportedly recovered two guns, drugs, cash, and luxury items worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Capt. Daniel Campbell said, “The was a sophisticated crew and they operated by any means.”

So far, the department has solved more than 20 cases involving the gang, and the squad plans to continue executing warrants for the rest of the week, until they get every member in custody. Members of the crew are charged with conspiracy and attempted murder, among other charges.

Mayor Bill De Blasio has said that gang takedowns like these are driving violent crime rates down.