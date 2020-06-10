NYISO annual report on state’s energy grid focuses on Green initiatives

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Upstate New York is closer to reaching the state’s goal of producing emissions-free energy by 2040 than downstate, according to a new report. With more availability of renewable energy sources upstate’s energy consumption is currently operating with 88% zero emissions, downstate is operating with 29% zero emissions.

Since 2000, carbon dioxide emissions from energy production have been sliced 55%, according to the New York Independent System Operator’s (NYISO) Power Trends 2020 report.

“Power Trends fulfills another critical element of the NYISO’s mission: to serve as the authoritative source of information on New York’s wholesale electric markets and bulk power system,” says NYISO President and CEO, Rich Dewey. “Power Trends 2020 provides important information and unbiased analysis that is key to understanding both today’s electric system and the steps necessary for meeting the needs of our future.”

NYISO’s focus for this year’s annual report, titled The Vision for a Greener Grid, breaks down the non-profit organization tasked with taking care of the state’s bulk electricity grid actions. It looks at how they are implementing legislation aimed at rebuilding energy-producing infrastructure that’s more environmentally conscious.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York State Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and the Co2 Performance Standards for Major Electric Generating Facilities are a few of the pieces legislation NYISO is focused on.

“Looking forward, chief among our priorities are the steps necessary to prepare for the grid of the future. Led by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York State policies set forth the most aggressive clean energy mandates in America. There is no precedent for the level of change needed to meet these objectives,” Dewey says

In addition to becoming zero emissions by 2040, there is also a push for accelerated renewable energy projects, further reduction in carbon dioxide, and an offshore wind energy project to be completed by 2035 to decrease reliance on fossil fuels downstate.

The report also spent significant time addressing how COVID-19 has impacted the energy market. NYISO says they are paying attention to pandemic protocols and implementing best practices, reformulating projected energy demands, and devising ways to protect the grid against security threats.

“During such an uncertain time, the importance of a reliable electric system has never been more apparent. Through the challenges of the pandemic, just as we have across our 20-year history, the NYISO has fulfilled our mission of maintaining grid reliability, overseeing efficient wholesale markets, and conducting expert grid system planning for New Yorkers,” says Dewey. “We have fully engaged with policymakers, utilities, generation owners, and our stakeholder community alike to address this crisis together and meet New York’s energy needs.

