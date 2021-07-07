NYGOP Chairman reacts to Cuomo’s State of Emergency on for gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York republicans are reacting to a State of Emergency that was declared on gun violence in New York State.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement opposing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s disaster emergency on gun violence on July 6, 2021.

Chairman Langworthy’s full statement can be read below:

“We have a state of emergency in New York–it’s called one-Party Democrat rule. What did Cuomo think would happen when he let all the dangerous criminals back onto the streets? We have a public safety crisis that has been created by Democrats who handcuff and villainize police, while coddling violent career criminals by eliminating bail, loosening parole and allowing them free rein in our communities. The only way we are going to get this scourge of violence under control is to throw out the Democrats who created this nightmare in the first place–starting with Andrew Cuomo.” 

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy

