NYC’s indoor vaccine mandate begins

News

by: Char'Nese Turner,

Posted: / Updated:

This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on April 6, 2021, shows a person looking at the app for the New York State Excelsior Pass, which provides secure, digital proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, in front of a screen showing the New York skyline. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Starting Monday, New York City’s indoor venues are off-limits without proof of vaccination. The vaccine mandate is a push to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The citywide rule is the first of its kind in the nation. The plan is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key to NYC” plan, which requires vaccinations for all workers and customers at indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment venues.

“The only way to patronize these facilities will be if you were vaccinated at least one dose,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the plan will be phased in, and full enforcement will begin the week of Sept. 13.

Other cities are following New York’s lead. Next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require inoculation proof to enter many businesses.

To date, 58% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire