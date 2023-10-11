SCHODACK LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of New York City students visited the Capital Region on Wednesday to see what life was like on a farm. The Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing hosted about 50 students and teachers from five different high schools in Brooklyn.

The farm owners gave the students a close-up look at how technology and modern science are used on a dairy farm. The goal was to show students where their food comes from.

“We’re going to take a walk through of our entire farm from beginning to end to see every last aspect,” co-owner Nathan Chittenden said. “To learn more about how we take care of animals here on the farm to provide them with dairy products that are made right here in New York.”

The farm gives tours to local schools each year, usually during the spring.