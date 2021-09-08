NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a dismal year due to COVID-19, the owners of dozens of Queens restaurants who were on the frontlines, helping feed families during the pandemic, are asking for support. Many of their basements and dining rooms were destroyed and ravaged by Ida’s floodwaters.

At La Adelita in Woodside, the basement kitchen was submerged in several feet of water. Like so many Queens restaurants, within 24 hours, they were back in business, delivering takeout to loyal customers, even catering a wedding on the weekend.

Maria and Cynthia Iglesias are a mother and daughter who opened up the popular Woodside restaurant months before the pandemic hit last year. Now they have to deal with flood damage from Ida’s trek through the region. La Adelita is just one of over 75 restaurants during the pandemic that helped feed thousands of families in need with a non-profit called Queens Together.

“If you want to help: dine, tip, and repeat,” said non-profit executive director Jonathan Forgash. He said that many restaurants cleaning up now were on the front lines, helping their communities during COVID—and now need support.

Pochana on 30th Avenue in Astoria is one of them. Natt Garun said her family-run business lost four refrigerators worth thousands of dollars. “My parents helped feed front-line workers and nurses. They are so loved. We are still here. Anything the community can do to help so we can move forward,” said Garun.

Astoria Bier and Cheese along Ditmars Boulevard also had a flooded basement. Owner Rick White had one message for everyone: “Dine out, take out.” He went on: “We encourage everyone to support us. Without them, we can not exist.”