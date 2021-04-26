NYC rents fall to record lows: What that means for renters, landlords, buyers

News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York City rent has been notoriously high for years, but it seems the pandemic has created a dramatic shift when it comes to the cost of an apartment in the city.

Rents are in a freefall with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in years.

Licensed real estate agent Cash Jordan has over 37 million views on his YouTube channel, giving viewers an inside look of some of the best apartments around.

He spoke to NEWS10’s sister station in New York City about what a rent freefall means for renters, landlords and potential buyers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire