Police on the scene after a man, 71, is believed to have been beaten to death by his upstairs neighbor over noise complaints in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Queens man was taken into custody early Friday after police believe he beat his downstairs neighbor to death amid an argument over noise, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a 911 call for an assault in progress inside an apartment building at the corner of 138th Street and 90th Avenue in the Jamaica area, officials said. Responding officers arrived to find a man, 71, unconscious and unresponsive with severe injuries inside an apartment, police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police believe the victim’s upstairs neighbor, a 37-year-old man, went downstairs and confronted the man over making too much noise, according to an NYPD spokesperson. A dispute ensued and suddenly the neighbor allegedly began to beat the victim with rebar, or some sort of metal bar, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The neighbor was arrested at the scene with charges pending, according to police, who said the investigation remained ongoing Friday morning.