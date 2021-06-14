NYC man arrested for DUI, allegedly running from Deputies during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Sunday arrested John Hobbs, 34, of New York City on felony Aggravated DWI charges in the City of Albany.

Police say Hobbs was initially pulled over for erratic driving, however when he Deputies stopped him, he fled on foot. He was then taken into custody due to the fact that his breath reportedly smelled of alcohol and submitted to a breathalyzer test which found his blood alcohol content to be more than double the legal limit.

Additionally, an investigation found that Hobbs was reportedly under the influence of alcohol as well as prescription drugs at the time and was driving on a revoked license because of a previous Driving Under the Influence (DUI) conviction within the last ten years. Hobbs was also reportedly found in possession of controlled substances.

Police charged Hobbs with the following:

One count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (a class E Felony)

One count of Driving While Intoxicated over .08% (a class E Felony)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree (a class E Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (a class A Misdemeanor), and was issued several citations for traffic infractions.

Hobbs was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Albany City Court at a later date.