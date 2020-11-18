NYC Catholic schools to remain open while public schools close

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Archdiocese of New York announced catholic schools to stay open regardless if public schools close. Officals announced city schools will close due to a climbing COVID-19 test rate.

In a prepared statement the New York City Catholic Schools claimed that by following their own Catholic Schools Reopening Plan, their schools remained open since September.

Superintendent of Schools, Michael Deegan, commented:

“Catholic schools operate independently of New York City public schools… Catholic schools will remain open until our Health and Safety Task Force, working with officials from the New York State Department of Health and the governor’s office determines otherwise.” Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Michael J. Deegan

The Archdiocese said they plan to follow all requirements to remain open for in-person learning and will work with government health authorities to keep their schools and the greater community safe.