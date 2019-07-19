NYC Ballet’s Saturday matinee performance cancelled due to hot weather

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and New York City Ballet announced it cancelled Saturday’s matinee performance of Coppélia.

The performance was cancelled due to the excessive heat forecasted for Saratoga and the greater Capital Region.

Based on current forecast predictions, the SPAC Ballet Gala and performance on Saturday evening July 20 will continue as scheduled.

SPAC says guests are allowed to bring in water and beverages in plastic or re-usable containers as well as food, coolers, personal fans, and umbrellas.