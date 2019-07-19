NYC Ballet’s Saturday matinee performance cancelled due to hot weather

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and New York City Ballet announced it
The performance was cancelled due to the excessive heat forecasted for Saratoga and the greater Capital Region.
Based on current forecast predictions, the SPAC Ballet Gala and performance on Saturday evening July 20 will continue as scheduled.
SPAC says guests are allowed to bring in water and beverages in plastic or re-usable containers as well as food, coolers, personal fans, and umbrellas.
Existing matinee ticketholders can request a refund or a gift certificate to redeem for the 2019 Philadelphia Orchestra season or New York City Ballet’s 2020 residency from July 14-18. Please visit spac.org/nycbrefund or bring your tickets to the SPAC Box Office during regular