NYADD pushes to prevent state funding cuts for programs that assist people with developmental disabilities

NYADD is holding a billboard campaign to prevent state budget cuts. This is one example of a message they will share. (Courtesy: NYADD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Alliance for Developmental Disabilities (NYADD) will be running a Digital Billboard Messaging Campaign from November 23 – 25 to oppose state funding cuts to programs and services for individuals with Developmental Disabilities, like Autism. NYADD says “three pointed messages aimed at Gov. Cuomo” will rotate the billboard on I-787 southbound, approaching the Capital exit, just south of I-90.



These are two examples of messages NYADD will share. (Courtesy: NYADD)

“Individuals with Special Needs continue to struggle and be disadvantaged by underfunding, service cuts and a lack of prioritization by New York State in the budgeting process and ensuring their well-being,” says Russell Snaith, founding member of NYADD.

According to NYADD, on top of their unexpected and unplanned expenses brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, service providers (non-profit agencies) have been hit with additional funding cuts:

A 20% withhold of state dollars

Cuts to reimbursement for Residential Services when individuals visit their families or are hospitalized

A 5% budget cut imposed on the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for 2021

It is expected that thousands of Thanksgiving Holiday travelers will see the messages, which NYADD believes will draw from the holiday spirit and meaning.