NY vape shops getting rid of e-liquid inventory

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ban on flavored e-liquids is in effect, but it gives vape shops until October 4 to clear their inventory.

On September 17, New York was the first state in the country to put a flavored e-cigarette ban into place.

“The flavors are bringing these children into the market, and so we needed to address that,” Howard Zucker, NYS Department of Health Commissioner said.

The new rule includes a fine of up to $2,000 per violation for stores that sell the products. But retailers are still advertising the sale and at a discounted rate.

NEWS10 ABC asked the Department of Health if it was legal or a violation of the law. We didn’t get a direct answer to the question about the legality, but they gave us the following statement:

“Regulations banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, other than menthol and tobacco flavors, went into effect on September 17. However, the Department of Health is providing retailers with an approximate two-week grace period before conducting visits to enforce the flavoring ban beginning on Friday, October 4.”

The current ban does not include menthol flavor, but Commissioner Zucker is expected to provide the governor with a recommendation on that soon.