NY to partner with Ireland, Denmark to improve power grid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the state is partnering with Ireland and Denmark to improve power grids and enable more renewable energy sources.

The first agreement, with Ireland’s electric utility and grid operator, lays out plans to model, create and test new solutions for energy systems in the state’s first collaborative electric utility research facility at the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

The second agreement will expand an existing partnership between the New York Power Authority (NYSERDA) and the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate for the development and procurement of offshore wind energy.