CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the Capital Region got to ditch masks in the classroom Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years. Some parents are not ready for their kids to lose the masks just yet, and school district officials have stressed that it is their choice to do so.

“It really makes me a little nervous. I sent my children, still with masks on. I’m sure a lot of other parents have as well,” said Christina Wilson, a parent in the Rensselaer City School District. “I understand that people are eager, they wore the masks for a long time. But, with all due respect, it has protected us.”

Babs Wagner, who picked up her grandkids Wednesday at Rensselaer, was elated to see them running toward her with no masks.

“We are so excited about this. We’re having a party today. They’ve got a mask waiting at home with a pair of scissors. We’re going to cut them. We’ve got cake,” Wagner said.

Students told NEWS10 at dismissal that while it was a strange feeling to go maskless, it was nice to see their friends’ faces. Others said they may choose to wear their masks in certain scenarios, like on the school bus.