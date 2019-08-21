NY state trooper accused of nude photo coercion scheme

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a female New York state trooper posed as a man on a dating site and threatened to post nude photos of a woman she had met there.

Jennifer Daignault, of Rome, New York, pleaded not guilty Monday to three coercion charges in Nassau County.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Daignault had a texting-only relationship with a 33-year-old Nassau woman she had met on a dating site.

They say the woman believed she was communicating with a man and sent Daignault numerous nude photos.

Authorities say Daignault tried to use the photos to coerce the victim into buying a fake driver’s license bearing the name of a man with an address in upstate Manlius.

Daignault’s attorney, Gerard McCloskey, told Newsday that he believes the charges are “overblown.”

