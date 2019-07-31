NY state targets woman for billboards decrying sex abuse law

by: Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York ethics officials are threatening to fine a woman for unregistered lobbying after she rented billboards to criticize state laws on molestation and share her own story of abuse.

Kat Sullivan, a nurse who says she was assaulted by her history teacher at a private school in upstate New York, was part of the successful push that prompted lawmakers to relax the statute of limitations on molestation this year.

She now faces up to $75,000 in fines for violating a law requiring individuals to register as a lobbyist if they spend more than $5,000 lobbying lawmakers.

Sullivan says it’s an attempt to stop everyday citizens from getting involved.

State ethics officials say lobbying rules apply to everyone and that voters have a right to know who is lobbying lawmakers.

