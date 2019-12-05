NY State Senator Betty Little will not seek re-election in 2020

(NEWS10) — Senator Betty Little ( R, C, IP ), who has represented New York’s 45th Senate district for six years has announced she will not seek re-election in 2020.

Little won her seat to the vast district representing six counties, two cities, 83 towns, 20 villages, and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe at Akwesasne, in 2003. Before her time as a New York state senator, Little served seven years in the State Assembly representing New York’s 109th District. Little ran for and won her seat in the State Senate following the retirement of Senator Ron Stafford in 2002. She was re-elected to the office eight times.

During her time in the Senate, Little served as chair of the Senate’s Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Arts and Housing Committees and as a member of the Senate Rules and Finance Committees. She is now the ranking Republican on the Senate Education Committee.

“Although it is very difficult for me to contemplate stepping away from the public service that I love so much, it’s time,” said Little. “Being able to do this work for so many years has been the greatest honor. I’ve not taken one moment of it for granted.”

