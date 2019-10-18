NY State Police cracking down on drivers passing stopped school buses

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not uncommon to see a lot of traffic on Hoosick Road in Brunswick. But on Wednesday, it was the location of a scary sight, as a tractor-trailer passed a stopped school bus just as a child was stepping off the bus. The girl’s mother caught the incident on film, fearing for her daughter’s safety.



The child’s mother didn’t want her face shown on camera, but says unfortunately, situations like this happen all too often.

“It was absolutely terrifying and I was just so grateful that she was no longer having to cross the street. Last year when she was in Kindergarten the school had her crossing the street,” she said. “Honestly, it happens almost every day.”

State police will now be monitoring the area and say actions like this have consequences for drivers.



“You’re looking at a fine of at least $200 for your first infraction and 5 points on your license,” said Trooper Kerra Burns. “And those fines go all the way up to a thousand dollars for a 3rd infraction.”

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Brunswick-Brittonkill School District about the incident. Superintendent Angelina Maloney responded in a statement:

“Our drivers are trained to do extra safety checks in which the students check with the drivers before crossing the road. We have also taken steps to add cameras to our fleet with a special emphasis on the most challenging routes.”

Both the concerned parent and the school district hope this incident will serve as lesson on what not to do when drivers see a stopped school bus.