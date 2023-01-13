ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York’s highest court needs a new chief judge. Governor Hochul has nominated Hector LaSalle to take over the position previously held by Judge Janet DiFiore who retired in August.

It was recently announced that a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will be taking place on Wednesday in Albany.

“The nominee will come before the 19 member committee, be enabled to present his case for becoming the highest judicial officer in the State of New York and then take questions and statements from members of the senate judiciary committee,” explained Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

After, the committee will then vote on the nomination to determine whether or not it will proceed to the senate floor for a full vote.

Hochul’s choice isn’t supported by all lawmakers in her party. Some think LaSalle is too conservative.

Hochul said on Tuesday, “I’m willing to do anything I have to do to get it through committee. There’s an opportunity for this individual who has been so horribly maligned based on a handful of cherry picked cases out of 5,000 that don’t represent all the times that he’s had cases that sided with labor for example, Firefighters, teachers, CSEA workers…”

When asked how she plans to vote, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins told reporters on Monday, “I’m going to be, you know, waiting for the hearing.”