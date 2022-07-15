ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new bill that awaits the Governor’s signature could protect our furry friends. New York’s Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act would end the sale of new animal tested cosmetics.

Brian Shapiro is NYS Director for the Humane Society of the United States, he says this testing is outdated and unnecessary, “You know this is the year 2022 not 1952 and the technologies have improved where we can ensure that consumers get quality products, safe products, but don’t come with the cruelty attached.”

Manufacturers use animals to determine product safety when introducing a new ingredient into their product line – whether that be shampoo, mascara or lipstick. Under the cruelty free cosmetics act, this would be a crime punishable by a fine of up to $5000 for the first violation.

The Humane Society says companies can use thousands of ingredients that are already approved. There’s also modern testing methods, like human cell-based tests, and computer models that would be faster, less expensive and more accurate.

“Taking test results from let’s say, a guinea pig and trying to transfer that to a human, when you can use the newest and best technology, it helps the companies that produce the cosmetics, it helps the consumers and clearly it helps the animals in reducing unnecessary suffering,” said Shapiro.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi sponsored the bill. In a statement she says:

“Protecting the safety of humans by testing cosmetics and drugs is extremely important, but this does not mean animals must be expensed for our well being…No animal should ever face abuse or unsafe conditions –– and we have made it clear that New York will not tolerate their mistreatment..”



Animal testing is not required for cosmetics to be sold in the U.S. and any products that are on the shelves now would not be affected by this bill.