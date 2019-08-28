NY Republicans fight back against new license plate fee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By 2020, many drivers in New York State will start transitioning to a new licence plate design, but that comes with a $25 fee.

Now, top republican lawmakers in the state are fighting back.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that all license plates more than 10 years old will be subject to replacement. On Wednesday, Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb met with republican Sen. Robert Ortt in the Finger Lakes to call for legislative action to remove the mandatory fee, which they call another tax on New Yorkers.

The lawmakers are hitting back against the Governor’s arguments that the plates are peeling and can’t be read by cashless tolls saying if that’s the case the state should foot the bill.