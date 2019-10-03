NY remains vigilant despite no active measles cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Health Department (DOH) says it is remaining vigilant despite no active cases of the measles in the state.

On Thursday, the DOH says it’s been more than 42 days, the equivalent of two incubation periods for the measles, has passed in Sullivan, Rockland, and Orange counties without any new cases.

Since October 1, 2018, a total of 406 people were infected with measles and have since recovered in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.

Officials say the MMR vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent measles.