DENVER (KDVR) — According to AAA, the national average for regular fuel is $4.06. New York is ranked 9th in the nation averaging out at $4.26.
During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement that the Russian invasion and seasonal price changes mean Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than ever before.
Most expensive states for gas as of Monday:
- California: $5.34
- Hawaii: $4.69
- Nevada: $4.59
- Oregon: $4.51
- Washington: $4.44
- Alaska: $4.39
- Illinois: $4.30
- Connecticut: $4.28
- New York: $4.26
- Pennsylvania: $4.23
|State
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|California
|$5.343
|$5.506
|$5.645
|$5.692
|Hawaii
|$4.699
|$4.890
|$5.161
|$4.941
|Nevada
|$4.590
|$4.766
|$4.973
|$4.767
|Oregon
|$4.512
|$4.651
|$4.862
|$4.809
|Washington
|$4.449
|$4.598
|$4.785
|$4.747
|Alaska
|$4.395
|$4.505
|$4.721
|$4.436
|Illinois
|$4.304
|$4.610
|$5.000
|$4.479
|Connecticut
|$4.283
|$4.490
|$4.724
|$4.787
|New York
|$4.261
|$4.496
|$4.744
|$4.854
|Pennsylvania
|$4.238
|$4.503
|$4.784
|$5.000
Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.
- California: up $.51
- Hawaii: up $.15
- Nevada: up $.56
- Oregon: up $.48
- Washington: $.44
- Alaska: up $.50
- Illinois: up $.45
- Connecticut: up $.56
- New York: up $.45
- Pennsylvania: up $.48
While California had the highest average price per gallon Monday, March 7 at $5.34, the least expensive state for a gallon of gas was Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.
The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.