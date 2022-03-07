DENVER (KDVR) — According to AAA, the national average for regular fuel is $4.06. New York is ranked 9th in the nation averaging out at $4.26.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement that the Russian invasion and seasonal price changes mean Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than ever before.

Most expensive states for gas as of Monday:

California: $5.34 Hawaii: $4.69 Nevada: $4.59 Oregon: $4.51 Washington: $4.44 Alaska: $4.39 Illinois: $4.30 Connecticut: $4.28 New York: $4.26 Pennsylvania: $4.23

State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel California $5.343 $5.506 $5.645 $5.692 Hawaii $4.699 $4.890 $5.161 $4.941 Nevada $4.590 $4.766 $4.973 $4.767 Oregon $4.512 $4.651 $4.862 $4.809 Washington $4.449 $4.598 $4.785 $4.747 Alaska $4.395 $4.505 $4.721 $4.436 Illinois $4.304 $4.610 $5.000 $4.479 Connecticut $4.283 $4.490 $4.724 $4.787 New York $4.261 $4.496 $4.744 $4.854 Pennsylvania $4.238 $4.503 $4.784 $5.000 Credit: AAA

Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.

While California had the highest average price per gallon Monday, March 7 at $5.34, the least expensive state for a gallon of gas was Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.