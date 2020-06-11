NY primaries: early voting and absentee ballot information

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Early voting begins in New York Saturday, June 13. All registered voters in New York were given the opportunity to use an absentee ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Absentee ballot requests were sent to all registered voters and although early voting starts in a few days, Deputy Director at The League of Women Voters of New York State, Jennifer Wilson, says voters have until June 16 to send them in.

The absentee ballot system is a two-step process Wilson explains. Once the request is received by the Boards of Election an absentee ballot is then sent to the voter. That’s why Wilson says it’s important to get absentee ballot requests in the mail if they haven’t already been sent.

Wilson says voters who did not get an absentee ballot request can call or email their county Board of Elections to get one sent to them but they should do so immediately in order to meet the deadline. She also says even if voters have sent in their absentee ballot, it doesn’t prevent them from voting in person.

The League of Women Voters has a website dedicated to providing voters with information on registering to vote, polling locations, and candidate profiles. The deadline to vote in the primaries has passed but voters have until October 9 to register by mail or by October 10 in-person.

County Boards of Elections

LATEST STORIES