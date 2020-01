COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zoe the dog has made a New Year’s resolution to live life to the fullest.

Zoe was found seriously malnourished in November 2019 in Exeter, N.Y. Veterinarians believe she even chewed off part of her own paw.

She is now living with her forever family and doing better than ever.

On New Year’s Eve, she visited the vet’s office that helped nurse her back to health.