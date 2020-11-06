You have through December 3 to renew your driver’s license in New York

(WIVB) — If your driver’s license expired since the start of the pandemic, you have a little more time to renew it.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order keeping otherwise-expired driver’s licenses valid through December 3.
Visit your DMV website to find out how to renew your license.
