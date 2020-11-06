All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

You have through December 3 to renew your driver’s license in New York

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — If your driver’s license expired since the start of the pandemic, you have a little more time to renew it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order keeping otherwise-expired driver’s licenses valid through December 3.

Visit your DMV website to find out how to renew your license.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report