Yang talks NYC shootings, diversifying NYPD

New York News

by: Sarah Vasile, ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City mayoral primaries are about a month away and New Yorkers are starting to see the candidates ramp up their campaigns.

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, a native of Schenectady, spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in New York City about a slew of issues.

Yang shared how he’d act to curb the rise in shootings across the city, and previewed his plans to diversify the NYPD, an initiative he’s set to announce more on later Thursday.

Plus, the one-time presidential hopeful said what he would do as mayor to help businesses get back on their feet as the COVID numbers continue to fall.

