‘X’ gender could be coming to New York licenses

(WSYR/WET) — A new gender marker could be coming to New York licenses. But court filings say it could take more than a year before computers at the Department of Motor Vehicles can automatically make the change.
New York intends to offer a nonbinary gender identity of “X.” This is a step toward protecting and advancing the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender, third gender, or gender-nonconforming.
The National Center for Transgender Equality encourages people to choose the marker that feels most appropriate and comfortable.
Over a dozen states, including Oregon and Washington, D.C., already offer “X” gender markers on driving licenses.
